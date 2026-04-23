White Sox's Anthony Kay: Hit hard in start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kay (1-1) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over 3.2 innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Kay threw 51 of 92 pitches for strikes, but this wasn't a pretty outing. Ildemaro Vargas took him deep twice, accounting for five of the eight runs on Kay's line. Through five appearances (three starts), Kay has a 5.57 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 13:12 K:BB over 21 innings. The southpaw's next outing is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Angels. While his performance wouldn't cut it for most teams, the lowly White Sox lack better options to turn to in the rotation.
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