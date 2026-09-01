Kay (9-7) took the loss Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Kay faded as his outing went on, exiting at 89 pitches (59 strikes) with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning. Two inherited runners scored after the southpaw departed. The 31-year-old will close August with a 4.36 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 33 innings (six starts) in the month. With an overall 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 113:49 K:BB over 136.2 innings (28 appearances), Kay is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Twins.