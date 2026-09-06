Kay (9-8) took the loss against the Twins on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Kay hasn't been particularly economical with his pitch count as of late, working fewer than five innings despite throwing at least 80 pitches in three consecutive starts. The southpaw has coughed up at least four runs each time out during that period, and he's yet to turn in a single outing this year with zero walks. He'll take a 4.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 116:50 K:BB over 141 innings into his next scheduled appearance in St. Louis.