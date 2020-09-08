site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Derek Fisher: On bench again
RotoWire Staff
Fisher isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Yankees.
Fisher will sit for a second consecutive game, even after Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) was placed on the injured list Monday. Jonathan Davis will take over in right field Tuesday.
