Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill

Travis is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will get a breather for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader after playing all nine innings in Game 1 and going 1-for-3 with a run scored. Gift Ngoepe will start at second base and hit ninth in his stead.