Travis recently accepted a position on the coaching staff of Atlanta's rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, signaling the end of his playing career, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though he just turned 30 years old in February, Travis appears content to hang up his spikes after a slew of injuries derailed a once-promising playing career. After posting an .859 OPS across 238 plate appearances with the Blue Jays in his first big-league season in 2015, the second baseman proceeded to turn in a .267/.302/.423 slash line while appearing in only 254 games from 2016 through 2018. Travis missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn meniscus in his knee during spring training that required two separate surgeries, and he never found work elsewhere after being outrighted off the Blue Jays' roster that winter. He'll now move on to the next phase of his career in baseball in Atlanta, where he'll reunite with president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos, who previously acquired Travis from Detroit in a November 2014 trade.