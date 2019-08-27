Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Ruled out for season
Travis (knee) was ruled out for the season Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Travis' odds of returning before the end of the year had long seemed slim, and he'll now officially shift his focus to next season. The second baseman has played in just 153 major-league games since the start of 2017.
