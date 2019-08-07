Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Likely done for season

Travis (knee) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Travis has been working back from left knee surgery at the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida, but as of two weeks ago, the second baseman had yet to resume baseball activities. No news regarding Travis' workouts has surfaced since that time, and with less than two months left in the season, the 28-year-old has probably already run out of time to make it back to the big club even if he accelerates his rehab program soon. Travis remains arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, but given his checkered health history and downward-trending performance since his rookie campaign, he could be a non-tender candidate this winter.