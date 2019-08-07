Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Likely done for season
Travis (knee) isn't expected to return from the 60-day injured list this season, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, Travis has been working back from left knee surgery at the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Florida, but as of two weeks ago, the second baseman had yet to resume baseball activities. No news regarding Travis' workouts has surfaced since that time, and with less than two months left in the season, the 28-year-old has probably already run out of time to make it back to the big club even if he accelerates his rehab program soon. Travis remains arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, but given his checkered health history and downward-trending performance since his rookie campaign, he could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...