Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Still no baseball activities

Travis (knee) has not yet resumed baseball activities, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Travis has been out all season while recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He began baseball activities in mid-April but was shut down following a setback in mid-May. The second baseball is still working on strengthening his lower body and does not appear to be close to a return to action.

