Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Secures win against Pirates
Happ (6-8) picked up the win against the Pirates on Sunday. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks over, while striking out eight over six innings.
Happ scattered just four hits on the day -- all singles -- en route to his third consecutive winning decision. Though he's struggled with his command at times this season, the 34-year-old southpaw has proven himself to be a fairly reliable starting pitching option who has flashed impressive strikeout ability from time-to-time. He'll enter his upcoming scheduled start against the Cubs on Friday with a solid 3.63 ERA to his name.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows one run in win over Yankees•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Dominates ChiSox in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Endures worst stretch since 2016•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans five in Friday defeat•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows seven runs in loss to Indians•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Shelled Sunday in loss to Astros•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...