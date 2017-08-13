Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Secures win against Pirates

Happ (6-8) picked up the win against the Pirates on Sunday. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks over, while striking out eight over six innings.

Happ scattered just four hits on the day -- all singles -- en route to his third consecutive winning decision. Though he's struggled with his command at times this season, the 34-year-old southpaw has proven himself to be a fairly reliable starting pitching option who has flashed impressive strikeout ability from time-to-time. He'll enter his upcoming scheduled start against the Cubs on Friday with a solid 3.63 ERA to his name.