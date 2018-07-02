Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tagged with loss Sunday

Happ (10-4) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings as he took the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Happ's outing fell apart in the fifth inning, when Nick Castellanos hit a grand slam to put Detroit out in front 5-1. After putting together a decent month of June, Happ is off to a shaky start in July, although he'll have a chance to turn it around in his next scheduled start Saturday against the Yankees. He sits with a 4.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 110:28 K:BB over 102.2 innings this season.