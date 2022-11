Murray underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in May, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The 26-year-old Murray was once seen as a promising pitching prospect in the Toronto organization, but his outlook has dimmed in light of him struggling to stay on the field over the past three seasons. He's logged just 21.1 total innings in affiliated ball since the 2022 campaign and is now on track to miss at least the first half of the 2023 season while recovering from surgery.