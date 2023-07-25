Double-A New Hampshire reinstated Murray (elbow) from its 60-day injured list July 14 and assigned him to Single-A Dunedin.

Murray hadn't pitched for New Hampshire all season while he finished up his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2022. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on June 10 before moving up to Dunedin two weeks later, and he looks like he'll stick around in the Florida State League for the foreseeable future while he ramps back up from elbow surgery. Through his first eight appearances with Dunedin, Murray has struck out nine batters while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and 10 walks across 10 innings.