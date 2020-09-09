Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Yankees.
Davis took J.A. Happ deep in the second inning, providing the Blue Jays with the only offense they'd need to secure a win. It was his first home run of the season and third of his career. Davis will get a chance for some playing time with Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) sidelined, but it will likely come primarily against southpaws in relief of Derek Fisher.
