Davis (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The move clears a spot for Johnny Cueto's return from the 60-day IL. Davis underwent right meniscus surgery last week and there's a good chance his season is over.
