Davis signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis got into 34 games for the Marlins in 2023, posting a .685 OPS, before requiring season-ending right meniscus surgery. He should be healthy heading into spring training and will compete for a reserve outfielder role, but the 31-year-old will more likely than not start the year at Triple-A Jacksonville.