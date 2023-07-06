Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Thursday that Davis (knee) will be sidelined 3-to-6 months, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Davis underwent surgery Thursday after damaging his right meniscus while trying to make a diving catch Tuesday against the Cardinals. He had been in line for regular starts in center field with Jazz Chisholm (oblique) landing back on the injured list Monday, but Davis can now probably be ruled out until at least mid-September. The 31-year-old was slashing .244/.307/.378 with two home runs and one stolen base through 34 major-league games this season.