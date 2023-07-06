An MRI revealed a meniscus injury in Davis' right knee, and he will undergo surgery Thursday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Davis doesn't have a torn meniscus, but his injury is apparently still severe enough to warrant surgery. The news effectively puts an early end to Davis' season, and he will close 2023 with a .244/.307/.378 slash line alongside two homers and 10 RBI through 103 plate appearances.