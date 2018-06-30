Tepera was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right elbow inflammation, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

This is the first we've heard of an elbow issue for Tepera, who had been leading a closing committee for the Jays. Tyler Clippard, who got the save in Friday's game against the Tigers, now appears to be the leading candidate for saves, while Seung Hwan Oh could also get some chances. Roberto Osuna (suspension) will be activated on Aug. 5, so if Tepera's elbow issue lingers, he may have collected his final save of the season.