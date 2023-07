Tepera signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tepera was released by the Angels last month after holding a 7.27 ERA in 10 appearances this season, but he got back on track after inking a minor-league deal with the Rangers, tossing eight scoreless frames with 11 strikeouts. The veteran reliever will fill a middle relief role in St. Louis.