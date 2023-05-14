Tepera (2-2) blew the save and took the loss in Saturday's 8-6 loss to Cleveland. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Tepera had a nightmare eighth inning, entering the game with a 6-4 lead and one out before immediately giving up a go-ahead three-run homer to Josh Naylor on just his second pitch. Though he managed to bounce back and get David Fry to go down swinging, Tepera was taken yard once again, this time by Andres Gimenez. After a brief stint on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder issue, Tepera had racked up seven strikeouts over 4.0 scoreless innings in his last three appearances but was unable to carry the success into Saturday's contest. The outing marked his second blown save of the season and hiked his ERA up to 7.27.