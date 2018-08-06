Gaviglio allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings Sunday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Gaviglio fell one out shy of a quality start and was pulled after 89 pitches after walking consecutive batters in the sixth inning. His seven strikeouts marked his second best total in an outing this season and came on the strength of 11 swinging strikes. While he has a solid 74 strikeouts across 78 innings this season, he has only two quality starts in 15 chances and has struggled to post useful ratios as he has a 5.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.