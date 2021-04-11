Roark won't make his scheduled start Sunday after the Blue Jays' game against the Angels was postponed due to inclement weather in Dunedin, Fla.

The two teams plan to make up the game as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 10 at Angel Stadium. Because of the rainout, the Blue Jays could elect to skip Roark's turn and reset their rotation to begin the upcoming week. If that's the case, Roark likely won't pitch until a fifth starter is needed again Aug. 16 in Kansas City.