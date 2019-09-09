Font isn't listed as an opening pitcher for any contest during the Blue Jays' upcoming three-game series with the Red Sox and may work exclusively out of the bullpen this week, Toronto radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Wagner reports.

Font served as an one-inning opener in T.J. Zeuch's major-league debut last week in Atlanta, but manager Charlie Montoyo will allow the rookie to work as a traditional starter in Tuesday's series opener. The other four rotation members scheduled to follow Zeuch this week -- Trent Thornton, Clay Buchholz, Anthony Kay and Jacob Waguespack -- all worked in starting roles in their most recent outings, so expect Montoyo to deploy them in that capacity again. The Blue Jays' decision to use Font against three hitters out of the bullpen Sunday in Tampa Bay adds further credence to the notion that he won't be opening any games in the near future.