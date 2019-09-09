Blue Jays' Wilmer Font: May not open this week
Font isn't listed as an opening pitcher for any contest during the Blue Jays' upcoming three-game series with the Red Sox and may work exclusively out of the bullpen this week, Toronto radio play-by-play broadcaster Ben Wagner reports.
Font served as an one-inning opener in T.J. Zeuch's major-league debut last week in Atlanta, but manager Charlie Montoyo will allow the rookie to work as a traditional starter in Tuesday's series opener. The other four rotation members scheduled to follow Zeuch this week -- Trent Thornton, Clay Buchholz, Anthony Kay and Jacob Waguespack -- all worked in starting roles in their most recent outings, so expect Montoyo to deploy them in that capacity again. The Blue Jays' decision to use Font against three hitters out of the bullpen Sunday in Tampa Bay adds further credence to the notion that he won't be opening any games in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...