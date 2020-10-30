Font is expected to sign with the SK Wyverns in South Korea for the 2021 season, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

The move makes sense, as Font fits the typical profile of pitchers who head overseas. The 30-year-old has spent parts of six seasons in the majors but has failed to stick around in an important role, and with a career 5.82 ERA in 151.2 innings pitched, it's unlikely that was going to change any time soon. It's possible he figures things out in Korea and returns stateside in a year or two, though it's also quite possible he's already thrown his final MLB pitch.