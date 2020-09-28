The Blue Jays outrighted Font to their alternate training site Sunday.
Toronto dropped Font from the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster Thursday to clear a spot for a healthy Nate Pearson in the bullpen, but the right-hander will stick around in the organization for now after going unclaimed off waivers. The 30-year-old may be looking for work elsewhere once the Blue Jays' playoff run draws to a close, however. He made 21 appearances out of the Toronto bullpen during the regular season, giving up 18 earned runs on 28 hits and nine walks over 16.1 innings.
