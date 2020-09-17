Font (shin) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Font landed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin contusion, but he'll return after spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The right-hander has had inconsistent results this season as he carries an 8.78 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 13.1 innings during 17 appearances.
