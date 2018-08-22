Solarte (oblique) will be re-evaluated this week and hopes to receive clearance to begin throwing, Jenn Smith of Sporting News reports.

Solarte recently started up a core-strengthening program as he works his way back from a right oblique injury. The infielder said that his oblique has responded well to the exercises, so he's hopeful that he'll be able to resume baseball activities in the coming days. He'll likely require a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 10-day disabled list and seems to be trending toward a September return.