Yangervis Solarte: Becomes free agent
Solarte was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento and elected free agency Friday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Solarte went unclaimed on the waiver wire after being designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, so he'll hit the open market. He produced a .205/.247/.315 slash line with a homer and seven RBI across 28 games with San Francisco this season.
