Solarte was removed from his game Tuesday with Triple-A New Orleans after reaching agreement on a contract with a team in Japan, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

After electing free agency in early May, Solarte landed with the Marlins on a minor-league deal just under a month later. Since his contract contained language allowing him to opt out and pursue opportunities elsewhere, the 31-year-old elected to do just that since a promotion to Miami seemingly wasn't imminent. Solarte, who slashed .314/.345/.451 over his 15 games with New Orleans, could resurface in North America in 2020 if MLB organizations are still interested in his services at that time.

