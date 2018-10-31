The Blue Jays declined Solarte's 2019 club option Wednesday.

Solarte doesn't have six full years of major-league service time yet, so he'll remain on Toronto's 40-man roster as an arbitration-eligible player. The Blue Jays will now have until Nov. 30 to either tender Solarte a contract, trade him, or cut him loose. The 31-year-old hit just .226/.277/.378 with 17 homers in 122 games in 2018.

