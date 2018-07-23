Manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Vizcaino (shoulder) is about 2-to-3 weeks away from being cleared to throw but expects the reliever to return this season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Vizcaino was put on the 10-day DL due to right shoulder inflammation prior to the All-Star break. He previously spent a couple weeks on the shelf due to the same issue in late June and appeared to have rushed back quicker than he should've, which is why the Braves shut him down from all activities. Snitker added that because he's a reliever and won't require a long process of stretching his arm back out, there's optimism that he will have the requisite time to recover and return to the bullpen later on this year. That said, Snitker didn't offer up a projected timetable on Vizcaino, though more should be known once he's cleared to resume throwing in August.