Vizcaino was outrighted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Vizcaino joined the big-league roster after the Royals were forced to place several relievers on the COVID-19 injured list in late May. That means he can be sent directly back to the Triple-A level and off the 40-man roster without passing through waivers. He gave up four runs in 5.2 innings while striking out three and walking seven during his stint with the team and will exit with Gabe Speier and Matt Peacock returning from the COVID-19 injured list.