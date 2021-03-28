Vizcaino (elbow) was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Vizcaino returned to the mound Sunday after battling elbow soreness over the past week, and he allowed no hits and one walk while striking out one in one scoreless inning. However, the right-hander will be sent to minor-league camp ahead of the regular season and won't break camp with the Mets after he made just two relief appearances this spring.
