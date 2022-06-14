Vizcaino allowed two runs on a hit and two walks in one inning during Monday's loss to the Giants.

This was the first time Vizcaino's allowed multiple runs in his seven outings this year. He hasn't shown much in the way of command since joining the Royals on May 30 -- he's posted an ugly 3:7 K:BB across 5.2 innings. The 31-year-old reliever has added a 6.35 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and two holds, and there's little to suggest he'll maintain a spot in the big-league bullpen once the Royals get some relievers back from the injured list.