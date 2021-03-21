Vizcaino has been shut down for about a week due to soreness in his elbow, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's a tough break for the oft-injured right-hander as he attempts to make a comeback. Vizcaino was showing good velocity this spring but had only pitched one inning in Grapefruit League action, and the late shutdown likely ends any chance the 30-year-old might have had of winning a spot in the Mets' bullpen. If the non-roster invitee sticks with the organization, he could head to the team's alternate training site to begin the season.