Wilson (elbow) re-signed with Atlanta on a minor-league contract in November and received an invitation to big-league spring training.

Wilson agreed to a new deal with Atlanta shortly after he was non-tendered following the 2022 season. Between stops at Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2021, Wilson submitted a 2.34 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 84:19 K:BB in 50 innings to earn himself a spot on the 40-man roster, but he didn't pitch at all in 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring. Given that he's less than a full year removed from the procedure, Wilson is unlikely to be available to pitch in Grapefruit League games and is expected to open the season on Gwinnett's injured list.