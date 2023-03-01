Atlanta reassigned Wilson (elbow) to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Wilson got an invitation to big-league spring training although he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last spring and he will now return to the minor-league level. The right-hander will continue to rehab his injury and look to get back on the mound at some point this season. Wilson produced a combined 2.34 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 84 strikeouts over 50 innings between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2021 and could be an option for Atlanta down the stretch if he returns to form in 2023.