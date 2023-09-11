Wilson (elbow) has struck out six while allowing one walk over five no-hit innings across four appearances since being activated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 60-day injured list and assigned to Double-A Mississippi.

While recovering from Tommy John surgery, Wilson didn't make his 2023 debut until mid-June, when he began a rehab assignment at High-A Rome. He was shut down after two appearances, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 18 before eventually making his way to Mississippi. Given the way he's performed through his first four outings with Mississippi, a return to Gwinnett could be in the offing.