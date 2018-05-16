Braves' Dan Winkler: Could see save opportunities
Manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday that Winkler may be used in some save situations moving forward, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Snitker's comments came shortly after the Braves' primary closer Arodys Vizcaino blew his save opportunity by allowing two runs in the ninth inning of Tuesday's one-run loss to the Cubs. The manager also alluded to A.J. Minter potentially getting some more save opportunities in the future. The Braves' ninth-inning role will be a situation worth monitoring over the coming weeks, though Vizcaino (who owns a 2.75 ERA) is likely still the favorite to receive a majority of the save opportunities as things stand.
More News
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Strikes out side Friday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Finishes eighth inning Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Reinstated from 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Rehab moved to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Ready to resume game action•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...