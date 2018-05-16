Manager Brian Snitker announced Tuesday that Winkler may be used in some save situations moving forward, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Snitker's comments came shortly after the Braves' primary closer Arodys Vizcaino blew his save opportunity by allowing two runs in the ninth inning of Tuesday's one-run loss to the Cubs. The manager also alluded to A.J. Minter potentially getting some more save opportunities in the future. The Braves' ninth-inning role will be a situation worth monitoring over the coming weeks, though Vizcaino (who owns a 2.75 ERA) is likely still the favorite to receive a majority of the save opportunities as things stand.