Winkler walked one and struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning during Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The right-hander has picked up right where he left off at the end of 2017, and Winkler now sports a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings to begin the season. He's struck out at least one batter in every appearance so far, and while A.J. Minter is widely assumed to be the next man up at closer in Atlanta after Arodys Vizcaino, Winkler could put himself in the mix if he stays healthy and continues his current dominant form.