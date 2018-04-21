Braves' Dan Winkler: Strikes out side Friday
Winkler walked one and struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning during Friday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
The right-hander has picked up right where he left off at the end of 2017, and Winkler now sports a 1.74 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB through 10.1 innings to begin the season. He's struck out at least one batter in every appearance so far, and while A.J. Minter is widely assumed to be the next man up at closer in Atlanta after Arodys Vizcaino, Winkler could put himself in the mix if he stays healthy and continues his current dominant form.
More News
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Finishes eighth inning Wednesday•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Avoids arbitration with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Dan Winkler: Reinstated from 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Rehab moved to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Ready to resume game action•
-
Braves' Daniel Winkler: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...