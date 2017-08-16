Braves' Danny Santana: Earns fourth straight start in outfield

Santana will start in left field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Santana drawing his fourth straight start in left field and with three of those coming against an right-handed pitchers, it appears he's moved ahead of the lefty-hitting Matt Adams on the depth chart for now. Santana has only gone 1-for-10 in the previous three contests, however, so he may need to start producing soon in order to maintain his regular spot in the lineup.