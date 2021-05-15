Smyly (2-2) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Brewers.

Smyly yielded an RBI single to Luis Urias in the second inning but was never in much danger through the rest of his solid outing. After he was hammered for five runs in three straight starts, the 31-year-old lefty has allowed just one earned run over the last 12 innings. Smyly lowered his season ERA to 5.23 through 21 innings. He's currently lined up to face the Mets at home next week.