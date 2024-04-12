Through four appearances (6.2 innings), Smyly has a 4.05 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and seven strikeouts.

Outside of his first appearance of the season, Smyly has retired more than three batters in all of his outings, and he should continue to work in a long-relief role for the Cubs. While a 4.05 ERA isn't amazing, it is an improvement from the 5.00 figure he posted in 2023. The veteran southpaw has also lowered his WHIP from 1.43 last season, as he's done a better job of limiting baserunners to this point. It's still early, but Smyly's results have been encouraging so far.