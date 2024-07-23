Smyly (3-5) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Monday against the Brewers. He allowed one hit and didn't record any walks or strikeouts.

Chicago starter Javier Assad didn't allow any runs over his 3.1 innings of work, but he also issued six walks and threw 76 pitches, which forced Smyly into the game early. The veteran lefty continued his strong recent play and lowered his season ERA to 2.79. The Cubs have stuck with Assad and Kyle Hendricks at the back of their rotation, though both pitchers have had their struggles this season and could be bumped for Smyly if the team decides to make a change at some point.