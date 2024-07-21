Smyly tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Diamondbacks. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Smyly continues to pitch well for the Cubs in a long-relief role, as he's allowed just one run this month in six appearances. Overall, the veteran lefty has lowered his ERA to 2.92, which would be the second lowest mark of his 11-year MLB career. Chicago seems content to keep Smyly in the bullpen, though fifth starter Kyle Hendricks has a 6.69 ERA and could get bumped from the rotation if the team decides to mix things up at some point.