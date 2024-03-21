Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed Thursday that Smyly will begin the season in the bullpen, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Though Jameson Taillon (back) is slated to begin the season on the injured list, the Cubs are electing to fill the final two spots in the five-man rotation with Jordan Wicks and Javier Assad rather than opening the campaign with Smyly in a starting role. Counsell noted that he still expects Smyly to make starts at some point this season, so the 35-year-old lefty presumably checks in at seventh on the organization's rotation depth chart, including the injured Taillon.