Smyly could start the regular season in the rotation with Jameson Taillon (back) set to miss some time into April, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Taillon could return as soon as April 8 in San Diego, but the Cubs will have to fill his rotation spot until then. Justin Steele is set to start Opening Day on March 28, and Chicago gets an off day after that. However, the Cubs then have games on five straight days, so a full rotation will likely be needed. Beyond Steele, Kyle Hendricks and Shota Imanaga should be locked into starting spots, and Jordan Wicks is making a strong case in camp. That could leave Smyly, Javier Assad and Hayden Wesneski to compete for the No. 5 spot, at least until Taillon returns.