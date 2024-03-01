Smyly allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk across two innings of work in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. He struck out one.

Smyly allowed a pair of home runs in his two innings of work and was just hit around the park in general. The veteran lefty was much better in his first spring start Saturday, but he now has an inflated 11.25 ERA across four innings in Cactus League play. Smyly is competing for the fifth spot in Chicago's rotation, though he could ultimately end up in a similar swing role to the one he occupied last season.