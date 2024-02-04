Smyly is likely competing with Hayden Wesneski, Javier Assad and Jordan Wicks for the fifth spot in the Cubs' rotation to begin the season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Smyly made 41 appearances, including 23 starts, for Chicago last season and struggled with a 5.00 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. The veteran lefty can still miss some bats, as he recorded 141 strikeouts in 142.1 innings in 2023, and the team may want to deploy him in a relief role to see if his stuff plays up in favorable matchups. Smyly can still have some limited fantasy value in the right spots, though he's likely best used as a streamer if or when he's starting.